May 25, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the earnings conference call of Divi's Laboratories Limited for Q4 FY 2024. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode, and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Satish Choudhury. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
M. Satish Choudhury - Divi's Laboratories Limited-Company Secretary&Compliance Officer
Good afternoon to all of you. I am M. Satish Choudhury, Company Secretary and Chief Investor Relations Officer of Divi's Laboratories Limited. I welcome you all to the earnings call of the company for Q4 FY '24. From Divi's Labs, we have with us today Dr. Kiran S. Sivi, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Nilima Prasad Divi, Whole-Time Director, Commercial; Mr. L. Kishore Babu, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Venkatesa Perumallu, General Manager, Finance and
Q4 2024 Divi's Laboratories Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 25, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...