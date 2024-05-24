On May 24, 2024, S Fuller, Director at Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW, Financial), executed a sale of 10,600 shares of the company. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $281.12 per share, leading to a total volume of $2,980,872. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,470.191 shares of the company, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW, Financial) is engaged in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and engineered products and services primarily for the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,600 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at Curtiss-Wright Corp shows 11 insider buys and 24 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Curtiss-Wright Corp's shares were trading at $281.12 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. This pricing gives the company a market cap of $10.73 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.86, which is lower than the industry median of 34.32 but higher than the company’s historical median.

The stock's GF Value is calculated at $192.08, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.46. This suggests that Curtiss-Wright Corp is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation status in relation to its historical trading patterns and intrinsic value estimates.

