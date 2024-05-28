Box Inc (BOX) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: Revenue and EPS Beat Estimates, Strong Cash Flow Growth

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amidst Operational Discipline

43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $264.7 million, up 5% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $262.04 million.
  • GAAP Net Income Per Share: $0.08, exceeding guidance and reflecting a significant increase from $0.02 in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash From Operations: $131.2 million, a 5% increase year-over-year, indicating strong operational efficiency.
  • Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow: $123.2 million, up 14% year-over-year, showcasing robust cash generation capabilities.
  • GAAP Gross Profit: $206.4 million, or 78.0% of revenue, compared to $190.2 million, or 75.5% of revenue, in the prior year.
  • GAAP Operating Income: $18.0 million, or 6.8% of revenue, a significant improvement from $8.3 million, or 3.3% of revenue, in the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On May 28, 2024, Box Inc (BOX, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended April 30, 2024. Box Inc, a cloud-based content services platform, provides cloud-based storage and workflow collaboration services for enterprise customers.

Performance Overview

Box Inc (BOX, Financial) reported a revenue of $265 million for Q1 FY2025, marking a 5% year-over-year increase and an 8% growth in constant currency, surpassing the analyst estimate of $262.04 million. The company also reported a GAAP net income per share of $0.08 and a non-GAAP net income per share of $0.39, both exceeding the estimated earnings per share of $0.05.

1795553373735514112.png

Financial Achievements

Box Inc (BOX, Financial) achieved a GAAP operating margin of 6.8% and a non-GAAP operating margin of 26.6%, both exceeding guidance. The company also reported a record non-GAAP gross margin of 80%, highlighting its operational efficiency. Cash from operations was $131 million, up 5% year-over-year, and non-GAAP free cash flow was $123 million, up 14% year-over-year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Revenue $265 million $251.9 million
GAAP Gross Profit $206.4 million $190.2 million
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $212.2 million $196.2 million
GAAP Operating Income $18.0 million $8.3 million
Non-GAAP Operating Income $70.4 million $57.4 million
GAAP Net Income Per Share $0.08 $0.02
Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share $0.39 $0.32
Cash from Operations $131 million $124.9 million
Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $123 million $108.2 million

Commentary

"With the power of AI, the role of unstructured data in enterprises has exploded and the Box Intelligent Content Cloud is in a prime position to help companies fully tap into the value of their content," said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box.
"We are pleased to have delivered Q1 revenue growth of 5% year-over-year, or 8% in constant currency. Continued focus on operational discipline resulted in Q1 operating margin and EPS both strongly above our guidance, record non-GAAP gross margin of 80%, and free cash flow growth of 14% year-over-year," said Dylan Smith, co-founder and CFO of Box.

Analysis

Box Inc (BOX, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q1 FY2025, surpassing both revenue and earnings estimates. The company's focus on operational efficiency and strategic investments in AI and content management solutions have contributed to its strong financial results. The increase in cash flow and operating margins indicates a healthy financial position, which is crucial for sustaining growth in the competitive software industry.

