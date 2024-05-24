On May 24, 2024, Jarrod Yahes, Chief Financial Officer of Shutterstock Inc (SSTK, Financial), purchased 5,350 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 43,904 shares of Shutterstock Inc.

Shutterstock Inc operates as a global marketplace for licensed imagery, providing high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos, and music to businesses, marketing agencies, and media organizations around the world.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $37.35, valuing the purchase at approximately $199,822.50. This acquisition comes at a time when the market cap of Shutterstock Inc stands at $1.31 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 14.17, which is lower than the industry median of 22.43. This ratio is also below the company's historical median, suggesting a potentially undervalued status in comparison to its earnings.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $66.06, indicating that at the current price of $37.35, Shutterstock Inc is significantly undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.57.

The insider transaction history for Shutterstock Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 13 insider sells over the past year. This recent purchase by the insider might signal a positive outlook on the stock's value.

Considering the valuation metrics and insider activities, potential investors might find the current stock price an interesting entry point, especially in light of its GF Value.

