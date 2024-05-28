On May 28, 2024, Sean Woodroffe, Executive Vice President, Chief People Culture Communications Officer of Lincoln National Corp (LNC, Financial), executed a sale of 55,127 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 198,255.26 shares of Lincoln National Corp.

Lincoln National Corp, a company in the financial sector, is primarily involved in providing various insurance and investment management services. The company's operations include annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and group protection, catering to the diverse needs of its customer base.

Over the past year, Sean Woodroffe has sold a total of 55,127 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Lincoln National Corp shows a balance between insider buys and sells over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 1 insider sell recorded.

Shares of Lincoln National Corp were trading at $32.57 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 4.41, which is lower than both the industry median of 11.66 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Lincoln National Corp has a GF Value of $33.57. With the current price of $32.57, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.97, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors trying to understand recent insider activities and their implications on Lincoln National Corp's stock value.

