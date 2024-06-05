Unveiling Builders FirstSource (BLDR)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of 4.92%, contributing to a three-month downturn of 15.91%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 11.69, investors are prompted to question if the stock is significantly overvalued. This article delves into the intrinsic valuation of Builders FirstSource, aiming to provide a clear perspective on its current market standing.

Company Overview

Builders FirstSource Inc, a key player in the building materials industry, offers a range of structural and related products. These include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork, and trim, along with engineered wood. Each product is uniquely designed and installed by the company, catering to a diverse clientele from large production builders to small custom homebuilders. The company's construction-related services, such as professional installation and turn-key framing, further underline its comprehensive approach to building solutions.

1795608767468040192.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure indicating the fair value of a stock, calculated by GuruFocus. This valuation considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates. Currently, the GF Value for Builders FirstSource stands at $93.76, suggesting that at its current price of $162.69, the stock is significantly overvalued. This discrepancy indicates potential lower future returns relative to the company's business growth.

1795608749365424128.png

Financial Strength and Risk

Assessing the financial strength of a company is vital to mitigate the risk of capital loss. Builders FirstSource has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.16, positioning it lower than 79.15% of its industry peers. This metric, along with a fair financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, suggests a moderate risk profile.

1795608786694729728.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Builders FirstSource has shown consistent profitability, with a notable operating margin of 12.18%, ranking better than 79.34% of its competitors. The company's growth is also impressive, with an average annual revenue increase of 22.2%, significantly outpacing the industry average. Such strong performance metrics are crucial indicators of the company's ability to sustain its market position and deliver value to shareholders.

The comparison of Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 18.03% against a Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) of 12.95% further demonstrates the company's efficiency in generating returns on investments above its costs.

1795608803950096384.png

Conclusion

Despite the strong financial metrics and growth prospects, the current market price of Builders FirstSource significantly exceeds its GF Value, indicating an overvaluation. Investors should consider this analysis carefully and monitor potential market adjustments. For further details on Builders FirstSource's financial health and performance, interested parties can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.