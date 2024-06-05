With a notable daily gain of 9.76% and an impressive three-month gain of 66.42%, Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO, Financial) has attracted significant investor attention. However, despite these gains, the company shows a Loss Per Share of 0.23. This analysis seeks to determine whether Kronos Worldwide (KRO) is modestly overvalued as suggested by the GF Value, which stands at $11.06, compared to its current trading price of $14.17.

Company Overview

Kronos Worldwide Inc manufactures and sells titanium dioxide pigments, crucial for a variety of uses, particularly in coatings and plastics. The company's significant market presence in the United States underscores its pivotal role in the chemicals industry. Given the current stock price of $14.17 and a market cap of $1.60 billion, an assessment against the GF Value suggests a potential overvaluation. Below is the company's income breakdown:

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the perceived true value of a stock, calculated from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If Kronos Worldwide's stock trades above this line, it might be overvalued, suggesting lower future returns. Conversely, trading below this line indicates potential undervaluation and higher future returns. Currently, the GF Value indicates that Kronos Worldwide (KRO, Financial) is modestly overvalued.

Financial Strength and Risks

Investing in companies with solid financial strength reduces the risk of permanent loss. Kronos Worldwide's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.27 positions it poorly compared to 72.69% of its industry peers. The company's overall financial strength is rated 5 out of 10, suggesting fair financial health but also highlighting areas for potential concern.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Kronos Worldwide has maintained profitability over the past decade. However, its operating margin of -1.46% is lower than 81.14% of its competitors in the chemicals industry. Furthermore, the company's growth has been relatively stagnant, with an average annual revenue growth of 0.7%, ranking below 74.37% of its industry peers.

ROIC vs WACC Analysis

Evaluating the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) offers insights into value creation. Kronos Worldwide's ROIC of -1.22 compared to its WACC of 9.73 suggests it is currently not generating sufficient returns on its investments, which could be a red flag for potential investors.

Conclusion and Investment Potential

In conclusion, while Kronos Worldwide (KRO, Financial) exhibits a strong market presence and has shown significant stock price gains, its current valuation according to GF Value suggests it is modestly overvalued. Investors should consider this analysis in light of the company's fair financial strength, modest profitability, and limited growth prospects. For further details on Kronos Worldwide's financials, interested parties can explore the 30-Year Financials here.

