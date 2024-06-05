Unveiling Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC, Financial) recently reported a daily loss of 5.98%, with a 3-month decline of 2.42%. Despite these figures, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 2.39. This raises a crucial question: Is Edgewell Personal Care Co modestly undervalued? This analysis aims to explore the intrinsic value of Edgewell Personal Care Co, providing insights into whether its current market price reflects its true worth.

Company Overview

Edgewell Personal Care Co operates primarily in the personal care sector with a focus on Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, and Feminine Care products. Prominent brands under its umbrella include Edge, Skintimate, and Banana Boat, primarily contributing to its revenue generation in the United States. With a current stock price of $36.62 and a market cap of $1.80 billion, the GF Value estimates the fair market value at $43.48, suggesting that the stock might be modestly undervalued.

1795609845064429568.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. For Edgewell Personal Care Co, the GF Value suggests a fair value of $43.48 per share, indicating that the stock is currently trading below its intrinsic value. This underpricing presents a potential opportunity for investors seeking value.

1795609825682550784.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial health reduces the risk of capital loss. Edgewell Personal Care Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, although lower than many of its peers, reflects a need for cautious analysis. The company's financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus, suggesting a fair balance sheet but room for improvement.

1795609863666167808.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Edgewell Personal Care Co has maintained profitability over the past decade, with an operating margin of 11.29%, ranking it higher than many of its industry counterparts. However, its growth metrics, while solid, indicate variability in performance. The company's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate stands at 6.8%, reflecting moderate growth potential.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insights into financial efficiency. Edgewell's ROIC of 6.23 is slightly below its WACC of 6.95, suggesting challenges in generating excess returns on investments.

1795609880372080640.png

Conclusion

In summary, Edgewell Personal Care Co appears modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, presenting a potentially attractive opportunity for value investors. The company's financial health and profitability are reasonable, though there are areas for improvement in growth and capital return efficiency. For a detailed financial overview, interested investors can explore Edgewell's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.