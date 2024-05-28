Q4 2024 Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2024 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Apex Frozen Foods Limited Q4 and FY24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Chowdary Karuturi. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Karuturi Chowdary - Apex Frozen Foods Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



Thank you, Manuja. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this investor call for the fourth quarter and FY24. With us on this call today are Mr. Durga Prasad from our finance team; and Ms. Madhavi from our operations team; along with Stellar IR Advisors, our Investor Relations adviser. We have uploaded the presentation on the website of the Stock exchanges, and we hope you had a chance to go through it.



Let me begin by going through the numbers for the quarter. The net revenue for Q4 FY24 came in at INR162 crores as against INR148 crores in Q3 of FY of the same fiscal year, but lower than the revenue of INR212 crores in the Q4 of last fiscal, that is FY23, mainly due