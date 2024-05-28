Full Year 2024 Datatec Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Jens Montanana - Datatec Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to our FY 2024 full year results ended February 2024. Starting with the agenda, the format for today will follow our familiar format covering a summary from myself, the financial results from Ivan, our CFO. And then a more detailed operating review of the divisions for the wrap-up from myself at the end, we will then open for questions.



In summary, financial results summary. Overall revenues grew by 6% and adjusted EBITDA rose by 7%, while gross profit grew more than double that rate to over 16% as the mix of services and software expanded, this very solid progress was held back somewhat by weak conditions in South America. Underlying earnings per share jumped by more than threefold to over [USD0.2] as last year was impacted by a large one-off IFRS 2 equity appreciation payout expense in Westcon.



Overview, unpacking our performance Logicalis Latin America which contributes approximately 10% of the group's revenue performed poorly. Whilst the other 90% performed strongly. Westcon