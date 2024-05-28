May 28, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Cyrill Wipfli - Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd - Investment Manager Representative
Good morning. Welcome, everybody to the Q1 Princess call. My name is Cyrill Wipfli from Partners Group, and I would like to introduce you today to Andreea and Federica. Andreas responsible Senior Product Manager at Partners Group for Princess and knows the product inside out to going forwards, do Investor Relations together with me, and we will present today the Q1 highlights. Federica responsible Senior Portfolio Manager, Partners Group for Princess and will present today the Portfolio.
With this, I already hand over to Andreea.
Andreea Mateescu - Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd - Senior Product Manager
Thank you, Cyrill. It is a pleasure being with you and the audience today. Before we start, if you would like to ask any questions during the webcast, please use the Q&A tool which you can find on your screen. We will make sure to answer you at the end of the presentation. In the interest of time, we will group similar questions and answer in one go.
