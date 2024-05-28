Q4 2024 Man Industries (India) Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q4 FY '24 Results Conference Call of Man Industries India Limited hosted Emkay Global Financial Services. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Amit Lahoti from Emkay Global Financial Services. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Amit Lahoti - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Thanks, Muskaan. Good evening, everyone. I'm glad to welcome the management and thank them for this opportunity. We have with us today, Dr. Ramesh Chandra Mansukhani, Chairman; Mr. Nikhil Mansukhani, Managing Director; Mr. Sanjay Agrawal, CFO; Mr. Rahul Rawat, Company Secretary; and Mr. Kamal Kant Sahoo, Strategy Head.



I shall now hand over the call to the management for opening remarks. Over to you, Mr. Mansukhani.



Operator



Hello sir, your voice is not audible.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Am I audible?



