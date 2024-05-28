Q4 2023 Campus Activewear Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal, Whole Time Director and CEO; and Mr. Sanjay Chhabra, CFO.



Nikhil Aggarwal - Campus Activewear Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director



Thank you, Steve. Good evening, everyone. I thank you all for joining our quarter four and FY24 earnings call today. As mentioned in our previous calls, we