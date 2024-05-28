Q1 2024 MPC Container Ships ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Constantin Baack - MPC Container Ships ASA - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good afternoon and good morning, everyone. This is Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Container Ships, and I'm joined by our CFO and Co-CEO, Moritz Fuhrmann. I would like to welcome you to our Q1 2024 earnings call. Thank you for joining us to discuss MPC Container Ships' first-quarter earnings.



This morning, we have issued a stock market announcement covering MPCC's first-quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2024. The release, as well as the accompanying presentation for this conference call, are available on the Investor and Media section of our website.



Today, we will cover an agenda divided in three sections. One is the Q1 2024 in review, which will be presented by Moritz, and then I will take over