Q4 2024 S H Kelkar and Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



SHKE.NS - S H Kelkar And Company Ltd

Q4 2024 S H Kelkar and Company Ltd Earnings Call

May 28, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Limited. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you too. The present during the conference call, please signal. Great. It's not that it's being recorded. So our India, thank you, and over to you, sir.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified_1 [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Have a good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us on SS. Kelkar and Company Limited's Q4 and FY 22 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us Mr. Peter was a Whole-Time Director and Group CEO, and Mr.