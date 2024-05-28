Release Date: May 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

First quarter gross margins improved by 107 basis points year-over-year.

Healthcare solutions and legal and loss prevention services segments grew by approximately 3% and 6%, respectively.

SG&A expenses decreased by 43 basis points year-over-year, driven by reductions in legal and professional fees.

Net loss improved by $20 million year-over-year, mainly due to lower interest and debt expenses.

Achieved a 96% renewal rate in Q1 along with 85 new logo wins, indicating strong customer retention and acquisition.

Negative Points

First quarter revenues declined by 5.4% year-over-year.

Information and transaction processing solutions segment saw a 9% year-over-year decline.

Sequentially, IPTS was down 3% in Q1 due to the loss of a $27 million low margin contract renewal.

Legal and loss prevention services segment was down 12% due to project fluctuations.

Unrestricted cash in Q1 was approximately $10 million, indicating limited liquidity.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the revenue decline in the Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS) segment?

A: Matthew Brown, Interim CFO: The ITPS segment saw a 9% year-over-year decline, primarily due to the loss of a $27 million low-margin contract renewal. Sequentially, ITPS was down 3% in Q1.

Q: What drove the growth in the Healthcare Solutions and Legal and Loss Prevention Services (LLPS) segments?

A: Matthew Brown, Interim CFO: Healthcare Solutions grew by 4% due to continued volume increases, while LLPS grew by 6% year-over-year. However, LLPS was down 12% sequentially due to project fluctuations.

Q: How did gross margins perform in Q1, and what were the contributing factors?

A: Matthew Brown, Interim CFO: Q1 gross margins were 22%, up 107 basis points year-over-year. The improvement was driven by automation and operational leverage, with Healthcare and LLPS margins up 296 basis points and 242 basis points, respectively. ITPS margins remained relatively flat.

Q: What cost-saving measures have been implemented, and what impact have they had?

A: Matthew Brown, Interim CFO: SG&A expenses are down 43 basis points year-over-year, mainly due to reductions in legal and professional fees. We have also consolidated over 100,000 square feet of real estate and have an additional 340,000 square feet in process.

Q: Can you elaborate on the company's liquidity position and financing initiatives?

A: Matthew Brown, Interim CFO: Unrestricted cash in Q1 was approximately $10 million after making our interest payment. Cash flow from operations continues to improve, and we are progressing various financing initiatives in parallel to expand liquidity.

Q: What are the company's strategic priorities for 2024?

A: Matthew Brown, Interim CFO: Our focus remains on driving revenue stabilization, margin improvement, and strategic growth initiatives. We are optimistic about achieving our objectives this year, improving profitability, and enhancing liquidity.

Q: How has the company's customer retention and new business acquisition performed?

A: Matthew Brown, Interim CFO: We achieved a 96% renewal rate in Q1 and secured 85 new logo wins, indicating revenue stabilization and growth opportunities despite the loss of a large customer contract.

Q: What are the key financial highlights and lowlights for Q1 2024?

A: Matthew Brown, Interim CFO: Key highlights include a gross margin improvement and a reduction in current liabilities by 23% and interest expense by 52% year-over-year. A significant lowlight was the exit of a $27 million contract, but we are seeing stabilization and growth opportunities.

Q: What are the company's plans for capital expenditure and operational expenditure?

A: Matthew Brown, Interim CFO: We are shifting from CapEx to OpEx as we move our data center infrastructure to the cloud. This transition is part of our broader strategy to drive efficiency and cost savings.

Q: How has the company's net loss and adjusted EBITDA performed year-over-year?

A: Matthew Brown, Interim CFO: We reported a net loss of $25.6 million, an improvement of $20 million year-over-year, mainly driven by lower interest and debt expense. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.9 million, and we expect continued margin improvement throughout the year.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.