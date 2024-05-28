Q1 2024 Tucows Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2024 / 08:00PM GMT

Monica Webb - Tucows Inc - Senior Director, Investor Relations



Welcome to Tucows' first-quarter 2024 management commentary. We have prerecorded prepared remarks regarding the quarter and outlook for the company. A Tucows generated transcript of these remarks with relevant links is also available on the company's website.



In lieu of a live question-and-answer period following these remarks, shareholders, analysts, and prospective investors are invited to submit questions to Tucows' management. Please submit questions via e-mail to [email protected] until Thursday, May 16.



Management will either address your questions directly, or provide a recorded audio response and transcript that will be posted to the Tucows website on Tuesday, May 28, at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time.



We would also like to advise that the updated Tucows Quarterly KPI Summary, which provides key metrics for all of our businesses for the last five quarters, as well as for full years 2022, 2023, and 2024 year-to-date, and also includes historical financial results, is available in the Investors section of the