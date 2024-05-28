On May 28, 2024, Betsy Atkins, Director at Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN, Financial), sold 2,446 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 9,226 shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Wynn Resorts Ltd operates as a developer and operator of high-end hotels and casinos. The company is known for its luxury accommodations, entertainment offerings, and gaming services, primarily in Las Vegas and Macau, which are among the largest gaming markets globally.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Wynn Resorts Ltd shows a total of 13 insider sells and no insider buys. This pattern of transactions suggests a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares more than purchasing them.

On the date of the latest transaction by Betsy Atkins, shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd were trading at $94.39. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $10.48 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 12.81, which is lower than both the industry median of 19.13 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Wynn Resorts Ltd is estimated at $154.23 per share, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.61. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider sale by Betsy Atkins adds to the data points that potential investors might consider, especially in light of the company's current valuation metrics and market performance.

