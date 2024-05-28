May 28, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 28, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Alexandre Leroy
Aramis Group SAS - Head, IR
* Guillaume Paoli
Aramis Group SAS - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder
* Fabien Geerolf
Aramis Group SAS - Group Chief Financial Officer
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Christophe Cherblanc
Societe Generale - Analyst
=====================
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Aramis Group, first half 2024 results call. My name is Laura, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this call is being recorded and for the duration of the call, (Operator Instructions).
Operator I will now hand you over to your host, Alexandre Leroy, to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Alexandre Leroy - Aramis Group SAS - Head, IR
Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us today for our Mid Group H1 2024, results
Half Year 2024 Aramis Group SAS Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 28, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...