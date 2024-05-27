Q4 2024 Rico Auto Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Rico Auto Industries Q4 FY24 earnings conference call. From the management, we have with us Mr. Arvind Kapoor, Chairman, CEO, and MD; Mr. Kaushalendra Verma, Executive Director; Mr. RK Miglani, Executive Director; Mr. Rakesh Sharma, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. B. M. Jhamb, Company Secretary.



Arvind Kapur - Rico Auto Industries Ltd - Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director



Good