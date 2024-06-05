Despite a daily gain of 1.37%, Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) has experienced a significant 3-month loss of -30.17%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 26.05, investors might wonder if the stock is undervalued. This analysis explores whether Ulta Beauty stands as a significantly undervalued opportunity in the market.

Company Overview

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial), the largest specialized beauty retailer in the U.S., operates 1,385 stores and has partnered with Target. Founded in 1990 and based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, Ulta Beauty offers a diverse range of products across makeup, fragrances, skincare, and haircare, contributing to 41%, 19%, and 19% of 2023 sales respectively. Additionally, the company provides various salon services in all its stores, typically located in suburban strip centers.

The current stock price of Ulta Beauty is $386.34, with a market cap of $18.50 billion. When compared to the GF Value of $583.74, a proprietary measure indicating the stock's intrinsic value, it appears significantly undervalued. This discrepancy suggests a potential undervaluation, warranting a closer look at the financial metrics and growth prospects of Ulta Beauty.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation metric used to estimate the fair trading value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples like PE, PS, and PB ratios, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates. According to this measure, Ulta Beauty's stock price should ideally align with the GF Value, which currently stands significantly higher than the market price. This indicates that Ulta Beauty (ULTA, Financial) is potentially undervalued, suggesting that its future returns could be favorable if the market adjusts to the GF Value.

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial health reduces the risk of capital loss. Ulta Beauty's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.4, which, although lower than 52.13% of its peers, still supports a fair financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus. This suggests that while Ulta Beauty has manageable debt levels, investors should keep an eye on this metric.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Ulta Beauty has demonstrated strong profitability, with an operating margin of 15.05%, ranking better than 89.12% of its industry peers. The company has also shown impressive growth, with an average annual revenue increase of 27.6%, positioning it well above 86.89% of competitors. Such consistent profitability and growth enhance Ulta Beauty's investment appeal.

Return on Invested Capital

Another vital financial metric is the comparison of Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Ulta Beauty's ROIC is an impressive 32.32, significantly higher than its WACC of 8.92, indicating efficient value creation for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ulta Beauty (ULTA, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The company shows strong financial health, profitability, and growth potential, which may lead to higher future returns. For investors looking for quality stocks at a reduced risk, Ulta Beauty presents a compelling case. To explore more about Ulta Beauty and other high-quality investment opportunities, visit our GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

