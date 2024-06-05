Unveiling Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right?

A Comprehensive Guide to TTWO's Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO, Financial) recently observed a daily gain of 1.09% and a 3-month gain of 7.6%. Despite these positive movements, the company's Loss Per Share stands at 21.98. This raises an intriguing question: is the stock modestly overvalued? This analysis aims to delve into Take-Two Interactive Software's valuation, providing insights into whether its current market price justifies its financial and business metrics.

Company Overview

Founded in 1993, Take-Two Interactive Software consists of three wholly owned labels: Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. As one of the world's largest independent video game publishers, Take-Two Interactive Software operates across consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Its renowned franchise portfolio includes Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K, Civilization, Borderlands, Bioshock, and Xcom, with popular Zynga mobile titles like Farmville, Empires & Puzzles, and CSR Racing.

With a market cap of $27.20 billion and annual sales of $5.30 billion, Take-Two Interactive Software's financial position is significant yet challenged by an operating margin of -21.38% and a Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of -8.03%. The stock's current price of $158.51, when compared to the GF Value of $141.61, suggests that the stock might be modestly overvalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated by GuruFocus. It estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor from past performance, and future business performance expectations. This valuation suggests that if Take-Two Interactive Software's stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value, its future return might be lower compared to its business growth.

Currently, Take-Two Interactive Software's stock price exceeds its GF Value, indicating a potential overvaluation. Investors should consider this when evaluating the long-term return potential of their investments.

1795825069952495616.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial health is crucial to mitigate the risk of capital loss. Take-Two Interactive Software's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.22 ranks below the industry average, positioning its financial strength at a moderate level according to GuruFocus metrics. This aspect is vital for investors seeking stable and secure investment opportunities.

1795825140752347136.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Profitability is often a cornerstone of investment decisions. Take-Two Interactive Software has maintained profitability over the past decade, but its operating margin and ROIC suggest potential challenges ahead. The company's growth metrics, such as a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 2.6%, also indicate slower growth compared to industry peers.

Moreover, comparing the ROIC to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insights into value creation for shareholders. Currently, Take-Two Interactive Software's ROIC is lower than its WACC, suggesting that it is not generating sufficient returns relative to its capital costs.

1795825162956992512.png

Conclusion

In summary, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO, Financial) appears modestly overvalued based on its current market price relative to the GF Value. While the company holds a strong position in the interactive media industry, its financial metrics and growth prospects should be carefully evaluated. For a detailed exploration of Take-Two Interactive Software's financial history and performance, interested investors can view its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns at reduced risk, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.