HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA, Financial) recently showed a daily gain of 4.13% and a 3-month gain of 6.07%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 20.06. These figures prompt a crucial question: is HCA Healthcare fairly valued at its current market price? This article delves into the valuation of HCA Healthcare, encouraging readers to explore our in-depth analysis to understand the true value of its stock.

Company Overview

HCA Healthcare is a leading provider in the healthcare sector, headquartered in Nashville. It operates the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the United States. As of December 2022, HCA Healthcare managed 182 hospitals and 126 freestanding outpatient surgery centers, along with a vast network of physician offices and urgent-care clinics across 20 states and England. This extensive operation underpins its significant market presence. Currently, HCA Healthcare's stock is priced at $331.82, with a market cap of $86.90 billion, closely aligning with its GF Value of $322.15, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that determines the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor from past performance, and future business performance estimates. For HCA Healthcare, the GF Value suggests a fair valuation, indicating that the stock price should trade around this value. If the price significantly exceeds the GF Value, it may be considered overvalued, leading to potentially lower future returns. Conversely, a price well below the GF Value could signal undervaluation and possibly higher future returns. With HCA Healthcare's stock trading close to its GF Value, it appears to be fairly priced, making its long-term return prospects closely tied to the company's growth rate.

Financial Strength and Risks

Investigating the financial strength of HCA Healthcare is vital to understanding potential risks. The company's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.03, which is lower than 90.47% of companies in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. This low ratio indicates a higher risk of financial distress, which is crucial for investors to consider. The overall financial strength of HCA Healthcare is rated 4 out of 10, suggesting that its financial health could be better.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

HCA Healthcare has demonstrated strong profitability, with a consistent track record over the past decade. It reported a revenue of $66.70 billion and an operating margin of 14.62%, ranking better than 81.5% of its industry peers. The company's growth is also robust, with an average annual revenue growth of 16.2%, ranking better than 65.75% of competitors in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. Such strong metrics suggest that HCA Healthcare is not only profitable but also capable of sustaining growth, which is essential for long-term value creation.

Investment Considerations

When comparing HCA Healthcare's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 17.33% to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) of 10.56%, it's evident that the company is creating value, as its returns on capital exceed the costs of its capital investments. This positive spread is a strong indicator of financial health and investment potential.

Conclusion

Overall, HCA Healthcare appears to be fairly valued considering its current market price, financial health, profitability, and growth prospects. Investors looking for stable returns in the healthcare sector might find HCA Healthcare an interesting option. For more detailed financial insights and to explore other high-quality investment opportunities, visit our GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.