Unveiling Super Micro Computer (SMCI)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the True Market Value of Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Today, Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 4.59%, contributing to a 3-month decline of 3.6%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 17.84, a critical question arises: Is the stock significantly overvalued? This article delves into the valuation analysis of Super Micro Computer, urging readers to explore the detailed financial insights that follow.

Company Overview

Super Micro Computer provides cutting-edge server technology services to various high-demand sectors, including cloud computing and big data. The company's innovative, modular architectural approach allows it to offer customized solutions, which has been a significant factor in its success. Operating primarily in the United States, Super Micro Computer also has a substantial presence in Europe, Asia, and other regions. A stark contrast is observed when comparing the current stock price of $834.56 to its GF Value of $165.28, suggesting a significant overvaluation.

1795825425520422912.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the true value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. For Super Micro Computer, the GF Value suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued. This valuation implies that the stock's future returns might be lower compared to its business growth, as it is currently priced well above its intrinsic value of $165.28.

1795825404251107328.png

Financial Strength and Risk

Investigating the financial strength of a company is crucial to understanding its risk levels. Super Micro Computer has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.13, which is slightly below average within the industry. Despite this, its overall financial strength is robust, with a score of 8 out of 10, indicating a strong capacity to withstand financial hardships.

1795825444436733952.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Super Micro Computer has consistently demonstrated strong profitability with an operating margin of 9.72%, ranking well above many peers. This profitability, combined with a revenue of $11.80 billion over the past twelve months, underscores its efficiency in capital utilization and market position. Moreover, the company's remarkable 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 26.3% highlights its potential for future expansion and shareholder value creation.

Investment Considerations

When comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC), Super Micro Computer exhibits a strong capacity to generate returns above its capital costs, with an ROIC of 35.07 versus a WACC of 13.98. This indicates effective management and promising investment prospects.

1795825463021694976.png

In conclusion, despite its strong financial health, profitability, and growth, Super Micro Computer (SMCI, Financial) appears significantly overvalued based on its current market price relative to its GF Value. Investors should consider this valuation discrepancy before making investment decisions. For more detailed financial analysis and other high-quality investment opportunities, visit Super Micro Computer's 30-Year Financials and GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.