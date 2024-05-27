May 27, 2024 / NTS GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Bosch Limited 4Q FY23, '24 Post Results Conference Call hosted by B&K Securities. From Bosch management, we have with us today, Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur, Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer; and Ms. Karin Gilges, Chief Financial Officer
(Operator Instructions) Over to you, sir.
Guruprasad Mudlapur - Bosch Ltd - Chief Technology Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining the call today.
There is a bit of an echo. Could everybody mute the line? Okay. There's still a lot of it.
Just give us a minute. We'll see if we can take out. (technical difficulty)
Okay. Good morning. Again, thank you for joining us today. I hope it's better for all of you right now, for us.
Unidentified Participant
Now it's better, sir.
Guruprasad Mudlapur - Bosch Ltd - Chief Technology Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
Okay, we don't have any echo on our
Q4 2024 Bosch Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 27, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...