Insightful Analysis of Oakmark Intl Small Cap Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest Strategic Portfolio Adjustments

Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio), known for its strategic investments in small-cap companies, recently disclosed its N-PORT filing for the first quarter of 2024. The fund primarily targets businesses with market capitalizations not exceeding the largest cap in the S&P EPAC Small Cap Index. Oakmark's investment philosophy centers on purchasing undervalued securities and holding them until they reach their intrinsic value, reflecting a disciplined, value-oriented approach that aligns with the interests of shareholders.

Summary of New Buys

In a strategic move to diversify and strengthen its portfolio, Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio) added two new stocks in the first quarter of 2024:

Fielmann Group AG (XTER:FIE, Financial) emerged as the most significant new addition with 105,004 shares, valued at approximately €4.82 million, making up 0.35% of the portfolio.

TIS Inc (TSE:3626, Financial) was also added with 67,100 shares, representing about 0.1% of the portfolio, with a total value of approximately ¥1,433,490.

Key Position Increases

The fund significantly increased its holdings in several stocks, with notable emphasis on:

Lanxess AG (XTER:LXS, Financial), where Oakmark added an impressive 815,800 shares, bringing the total to 1,231,300 shares. This adjustment, a 196.34% increase in share count, impacted the portfolio by 1.57%, with a total value of approximately €32.96 million.

Katitas Co Ltd (TSE:8919, Financial) also saw a substantial increase of 776,700 shares, resulting in a total of 1,760,600 shares, marking a 78.94% increase in share count, valued at approximately ¥22.90 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio) exited two positions entirely in this quarter:

Applus Services SA (XMAD:APPS, Financial) was completely sold off with all 1,328,700 shares liquidated, impacting the portfolio by -1.03%.

Vitesco Technologies Group AG (XTER:VTSC, Financial) also saw a complete exit with 135,873 shares sold, resulting in a -0.99% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

The fund also reduced its stakes in several companies, with significant reductions in:

Konecranes Oyj (OHEL:KCR, Financial) saw a reduction of 425,000 shares, a 38.12% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.35%. The stock traded at an average price of €44.85 during the quarter and has seen a return of 16.02% over the past three months and 35.81% year-to-date.

Schibsted ASA (OSL:SCHB, Financial) was reduced by 539,900 shares, a 66.06% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.04%. The stock's average trading price was kr295.21 during the quarter, with a return of 20.05% over the past three months and 26.99% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 63 stocks. The top holdings included 3.3% in Duerr AG (XTER:DUE, Financial), 3.27% in ISS A/S (OCSE:ISS, Financial), 3.25% in Julius Baer Gruppe AG (XSWX:BAER, Financial), 2.9% in Atea ASA (OSL:ATEA, Financial), and 2.89% in DS Smith PLC (LSE:SMDS, Financial). The portfolio is predominantly concentrated in nine industries: Industrials, Financial Services, Consumer Cyclical, Technology, Healthcare, Communication Services, Consumer Defensive, Basic Materials, and Real Estate.

