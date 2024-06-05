CAVA Group Reports Strong Q1 Earnings but Faces Traffic Decline

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago

CAVA Group (CAVA -1.4%) saw a dip following its Q1 report but has since rebounded. The Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain posted its largest EPS beat in three quarters. Revenue surged 27.5% year-over-year to $259 million, surpassing analyst expectations. CAVA also raised its FY24 adjusted EBITDA guidance significantly to $100-105 million from $86-92 million.

  • Q1 same-restaurant comps were +2.3%, down from +11.4% in Q4 and +17.9% for all of 2023. This may have surprised investors as CAVA was lapping a +28.5% comp from last year, driven by IPO buzz in June 2023.
  • The +2.3% comp was driven by a +3.5% increase from menu price/mix, offset by a -1.2% decline in traffic. Despite the traffic drop, CAVA raised its FY24 comp guidance to +4.5-6.5% from +3-5%, indicating Q1 comps were better than internal expectations.
  • CAVA's new annual comp guidance suggests mid to high single-digit comps for the rest of the year. The guidance raise is fueled by current strength, the expected mix impact from a national steak launch in June, and potential traffic headwinds as CAVA anniversaries the IPO buzz from summer 2023.
  • CAVA will launch steak on June 3, after testing it in Boston and Dallas since December. The steak, seasoned with sundried tomato, oregano, and Aleppo pepper, is expected to boost comps by filling a menu gap and enhancing dinner options, which now account for 46% of sales.
  • The company opened 14 net new restaurants in Q1 and five more in Q2. In April, CAVA opened its first Chicago location, entering the upper Midwest. CAVA increased its FY24 net new restaurant openings guidance to 50-54 from 48-52, a solid growth trajectory from 309 locations at the end of 2023.

Why is the stock down? We believe the stock decline is due to multiple factors, including disappointment around comps and traffic decline. However, CAVA was lapping unusually high comps from last year and raised its full-year comp guidance, suggesting Q1 upside. The stock has also been a significant mover since its IPO, making it sensitive to any perceived weakness.

Looking ahead, CAVA aims to create the next large-scale cultural cuisine category. With a strong Millennial and growing Gen Z customer base, CAVA believes it is in the early stages of reaching its full restaurant potential. The company sees an opportunity for over 1,000 CAVA restaurants in the U.S. by 2032, up from 309 at the end of 2023. The acquisition of Zoes Kitchen in 2018 facilitated rapid expansion, with all locations now converted to the CAVA brand.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.