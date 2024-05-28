May 28, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Chris Hunt - Intermediate Capital Group PLC - Head of Corporate Development & Shareholder Relations



Good morning, and thank you for joining ICG's results for the 12 months ending March 31, 2024. As a reminder, unless stated otherwise, all financial information discussed today, is based on alternative performance measures, which exclude the consolidation of some of our fund structures required under IFRS.



Today, I'm joined by our CEO and CIO, BenoÃ®t Durteste; and our CFO, David Bicarregui, who will give an overview of our performance during the period and will then take questions. The slides, along with the accompanying results announcement are available on our website. You can submit questions through the webcast messaging function or by telephone details on the online portal.



At this point, I will hand over to our CEO and CIO, BenoÃ®t.



BenoÃ®t Durteste - Intermediate Capital Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director



Thank you Chris. Good morning, everyone. I'm delighted that in our