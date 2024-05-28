On May 28, 2024, Andy Brailo, Chief Commercial Officer of Premier Inc (PINC, Financial), executed a sale of 13,318 shares of the company at a price of $19 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 98,427 shares of Premier Inc.

Premier Inc, a healthcare improvement company, unites an alliance of approximately 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Over the past year, Andy Brailo has sold a total of 29,107 shares of Premier Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Premier Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, but there have been 5 insider sells in the same period.

Shares of Premier Inc were trading at $19 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.36, which is above both the industry median of 25.84 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Premier Inc's stock is estimated at $30.82, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.62. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment.

The valuation metrics and insider trading activities provide critical data points for investors considering an investment in Premier Inc. The recent insider sale by the Chief Commercial Officer, along with the current stock valuation relative to its GF Value, are essential considerations for the market participants.

