May 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to EPL Limited Q4 FY24 earnings conference call Hosted by Systematix Institutional Equities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. And I now hand the conference over to Mr. Pratik Tholiya from Systematix Institutional Equities.
Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Pratik Tholiya - Systematix Institutional Equities - Analyst
Yeah, thank you. Good evening, everyone on behalf of Systematix Institutional Equities, I would like to welcome all the participants who logged in for this conference call is being limited to understand is it because the fourth quarter and financial year, a critical part is that.
From the management side we have, Mr. Anand Kripalu, MD and CEO; Mr. M. R. Ramasamy, COO; Mr. Deepak Goyal CFO; Mr. Shrihari K. Rao President - AMESA Region; Mr. Onkar Ghangurde, Head â Legal, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer, I'd like to thank the management for giving us the opportunity to host this conference call. I would like to now invite Mr. Anand Kripalu
Q4 2024 EPL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...