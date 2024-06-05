MS Global Franchise Portfolio's Strategic Moves: A Deep Dive into Philip Morris International's Significant Reduction

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insights from the First Quarter of 2024 N-PORT Filing

MS Global Franchise Portfolio (Trades, Portfolio), managed by Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, recently disclosed its investment activities for the first quarter of 2024. Established on November 28, 2001, the fund is renowned for its rigorous, bottom-up stock selection process. The investment team prioritizes companies with strong, sustainable financial metrics, particularly those demonstrating high unlevered return on invested capital (ROIC). This approach focuses on identifying businesses with robust franchise qualities, including recurring revenues and high gross margins, which are essential for generating strong free cash flow.

1795893003131449344.png

Summary of New Buys

During the quarter, MS Global Franchise Portfolio (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its holdings by adding four new stocks. Noteworthy new acquisitions include:

  • UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial) with 183,189 shares, making up 3.1% of the portfolio and valued at $90.62 million.
  • Constellation Brands Inc (STZ, Financial), comprising 112,914 shares or approximately 1.05% of the portfolio, with a total value of $30.69 million.
  • Haleon PLC (LSE:HLN, Financial), adding 4,983,985 shares, accounting for 0.71% of the portfolio, valued at £20.89 million.

Key Position Increases

The portfolio also saw significant increases in several existing positions:

  • Coca-Cola Co (KO, Financial) saw an addition of 336,256 shares, bringing the total to 1,410,372 shares. This adjustment represents a 31.31% increase in share count, impacting the portfolio by 0.7%, with a total value of $86.29 million.
  • Aon PLC (AON, Financial) increased by 54,823 shares, resulting in a total of 297,413 shares. This adjustment marks a 22.6% increase in share count, valued at $99.25 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The fund completely exited its position in:

  • Nike Inc (NKE, Financial), selling all 166,735 shares, which had a -0.63% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in several holdings, including:

  • Philip Morris International Inc (PM, Financial), with a reduction of 991,448 shares, resulting in a -52.75% decrease and a -3.25% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $92.21 during the quarter and has returned 12.09% over the past three months and 7.19% year-to-date.
  • Danaher Corp (DHR, Financial) saw a reduction of 200,194 shares, marking a -39.4% decrease and a -1.62% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $244.03 during the quarter, with a return of 1.32% over the past three months and 10.87% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, MS Global Franchise Portfolio (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 40 stocks. The top holdings were 8.64% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 6.97% in SAP SE (XTER:SAP, Financial), 5.87% in Visa Inc (V, Financial), 5.68% in Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial), and 4.41% in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE, Financial). The holdings are predominantly concentrated in seven industries: Technology, Healthcare, Consumer Defensive, Financial Services, Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, and Communication Services.

1795893056474607616.png

1795893077974609920.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.