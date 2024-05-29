Agilent Technologies Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats, Revenue Misses Estimates

Revenue Declines Amid Slower Market Recovery, Full-Year Outlook Revised

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.57 billion, down 8.4% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $1.582 billion.
  • GAAP Net Income: $308 million, or $1.05 per share, up 3% from $302 million, or $1.02 per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group: Revenue of $754 million, a decline of 14% year-over-year with an operating margin of 24.7%.
  • Agilent CrossLab Group: Revenue of $402 million, an increase of 4% year-over-year with an operating margin of 30.5%.
  • Diagnostics and Genomics Group: Revenue of $417 million, a decrease of 9% year-over-year with an operating margin of 20.5%.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Plans to repurchase $0.75 billion of its common stock by the end of the fiscal year, with a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program authorized by the board.
  • Full-Year Outlook: Revised revenue outlook of $6.420 billion to $6.500 billion, down 6.0% to 4.9% on a reported basis.
On May 29, 2024, Agilent Technologies Inc (A, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company reported revenue of $1.57 billion, an 8.4% decline from the same period last year, and GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05, up 3% year-over-year. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.22, down 4% from the previous year.

Company Overview

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent Technologies Inc (A, Financial) has evolved into a leading life sciences and diagnostics firm. The company operates through three segments: Life Science and Applied Tools, CrossLab, and Diagnostics and Genomics. Agilent serves a diverse customer base, including biopharmaceutical, chemical, and advanced materials markets, as well as clinical labs, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government organizations. The company has significant operations in the U.S. and China.

Performance and Challenges

Agilent's Q2 2024 revenue of $1.57 billion fell short of the analyst estimate of $1.582 billion. The company attributed the revenue decline to slower-than-expected market recovery. Despite this, Agilent's diversified business model demonstrated resilience, with GAAP net income rising to $308 million from $302 million in the same quarter last year.

However, the company revised its full-year revenue outlook to a range of $6.420 billion to $6.500 billion, down from previous estimates, reflecting a 4.9% to 6.0% decline on a reported basis. Non-GAAP earnings guidance was also revised to $5.15 to $5.25 per share.

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue decline, Agilent reported several financial achievements. The company plans to repurchase $0.75 billion of its common stock by the end of the fiscal year and has authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program. These actions are expected to enhance shareholder value and demonstrate confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

Segment Performance

Segment Revenue (Q2 2024) Year-over-Year Change Operating Margin
Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group $754 million -14% 24.7%
Agilent CrossLab Group $402 million +4% 30.5%
Diagnostics and Genomics Group $417 million -9% 20.5%

Income Statement Highlights

Agilent's total costs and expenses for Q2 2024 were $1.21 billion, down from $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year. The company reported an income from operations of $363 million, compared to $383 million in Q2 2023. Interest income increased to $19 million from $12 million, while interest expense decreased to $20 million from $24 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of April 30, 2024, Agilent reported total assets of $10.86 billion, with cash and cash equivalents of $1.67 billion. The company's total liabilities stood at $4.64 billion, and total equity was $6.21 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2024 was $818 million, up from $694 million in the same period last year.

Outlook

Agilent's revised full-year revenue outlook reflects the challenges posed by a slower market recovery. The company expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.535 billion to $1.575 billion, with non-GAAP EPS between $1.25 and $1.28. Agilent's management remains confident in the company's future, emphasizing cost structure optimization and market opportunity capture.

“In Q2, we delivered on our expectations and showed the resiliency of our diversified business. While we see the market improving, it is improving at a slower pace than anticipated,” said Padraig McDonnell, Agilent president and CEO. “We are taking decisive action to streamline our cost structure and capture incremental opportunities in the markets as they recover. I’m confident about the future and extremely excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for Agilent.”

For more detailed information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Agilent Technologies Inc for further details.

