On May 28, 2024, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 14,938.385 shares of the company.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc operates as a global hospitality company, owning and leasing hotels and resorts. The company's portfolio includes various well-known hotel brands, catering to a broad range of segments in the hospitality market.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc were priced at $199.65 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $49.13 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc stands at 42.71, which is above both the industry median of 19.34 and the company's historical median. This valuation metric suggests a premium compared to the industry and its own past.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $207.78, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 0.96. This indicates that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its calculated GF Value.

Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The insider transaction trend can be visualized in the following chart:

This recent purchase by Director Melanie Healey marks a notable addition to her holdings in the company, reflecting a continued investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

