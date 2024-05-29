Q1 2024 Bergenbio ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Martin Olin - Bergenbio ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning. My name is Martin Olin, and welcome to the quarterly report for the first quarter of 2024 for Bergenbio. I'll just remind the audience about the formalities.



So the highlights of the first quarter, I would characterize it as being continuing on the plan with our focused strategy within frontline non-small cell lung cancer for STK11-mutated patients. And we are very encouraged to have received the recommendation or the decision by the data safety monitoring board from the Phase 1b study to continue in the expansion -- in the additional cohorts but also the opening of the Phase 2a part of the study, which is specifically for STK11-mutated non-small cell lung cancer patients in frontline therapy.



I'm also very pleased to follow up on the announcement we had yesterday, which is that, given the fact that bemcentinib, in our mind, is one of the leading selective AXL inhibitors in the clinic, has been selected to be part of a study run by the university hospital at San Antonio by Dr. Taverna, in combination with pacritinib, a