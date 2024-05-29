May 29, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Vivek Chaand Sehgal - Samvardhana Motherson International Limited - Chairman



Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining the results conference call for Samvardhana. I'm pleased to announce the Board has approved the results for full financial year 2024. Samvardhana has delivered its best ever performance, in which all key parameters registered a high double-digit growth.



The leverage ratio has been reduced to 1.4x from 1.7x. And debt has been reduced despite huge, large M&A payouts and growth CapEx during this FY. We are trusted by our customers and the automotive booked business is of nearly $84 billion and gives you long-term visibility. We are setting up 18 greenfield plants and 6 new greenfields announced in this quarter, 13