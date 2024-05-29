Q1 2024 Advance Auto Parts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Elisabeth L. Eisleben - Advance Auto Parts, Inc. - SVP of Communications, IR, & Community Affairs



Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss our Q1 2024 results. I'm joined today by Shane O'Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ryan Grimsland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following Shane and Ryan's prepared remarks, we will turn our attention to answering your questions.



Before we begin, please be advised that remarks today will contain forward-looking statements.