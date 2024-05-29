Q1 2024 Cellectis SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Arthur Stril - Cellectis SA - Interim Chief Financial Officer



Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to Cellectis first quarter 2024 corporate update and financial results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Dr. André Choulika, our Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Mark Frattini, our Chief Medical Officer.



Yesterday evening, Cellectis issued a 6-K and a press release reporting our financial statements for the three month period ending March 31, 2024, and a corporate and business update. The report and press release are available on our website at cellectis.com.



As a reminder, we will make statements regarding Cellectis financial outlook, including the sufficiency of cash to fund operations in addition to its manufacturing,