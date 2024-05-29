Q3 2024 Deveron Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Deveron Corp. Third Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Philip Linton, Vice President, Corporate Development. Please go ahead.



Philip Linton - Deveron Corp - Vice President - Corporate Development



Thank you, operator. As we conduct this call, various statements that we make about future expectations, plans, and prospects contain forward-looking information. Certain material assumptions are applied in making these conclusions and forecasts. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking information. Additional information about these factors and assumptions are contained in our current quarterly report to shareholders, as well as our most recent annual report, MD&A, and annual information form filed with the Canadian Securities Commission.



Joining us today are Mr. David MacMillan, President and CEO; and Mr. Akshay