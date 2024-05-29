Preliminary Q4 2024 Novem Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the full year 2023/'24 preliminary results of Novem Group, which will be presented by the CEO, Markus Wittmann; and CFO, Dr. Johannes Burtscher. (Operator Instructions) At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Markus Wittmann, please go ahead, sir.
Markus Wittmann - Novem Group SA - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
Thank you, very much and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Novem's preliminary results presentation. Novem generated a full year revenue EUR635.5 million. Compared to last year, we are falling short by minus 9.3 percentage. Reasons for such were the weak call-offs especially in the last quarter of the fiscal year, mainly driven by Europe due to underperformance of certain platforms and the structural weakness of electric vehicles.
Asia was influenced by several model changes and weak launch of new platforms. Americas Series revenue moved sideways. The lower turnover left its marks on the adjusted EBIT of EUR69.1 million, what is 15.5 percentage below prior year.
