Q1 2024 Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the CollPlant Biotechnology investor conference call to discuss financial results for the first-quarter of 2024 and corporate updates. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



Now, I'll turn the call over to Dory Kurowski of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.



Dory Kurowski - LifeSci Advisors - Investor Relations



I would like to welcome everyone to CollPlant Biotechnologies financial Results conference call to discuss the results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and provide a corporate business update.



With us on the call today from CollPlant are Yehiel Tal, Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an overview of the company's programs and associated updates; and Eran Rotem, Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer, who will provide a summary of CollPlant's financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024. Both will be available to answer questions at