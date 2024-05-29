Q1 2025 Descartes Systems Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Descartes Systems Group quarterly results conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.



And I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Scott Pagan. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Scott Pagan - Descartes Systems Group Inc - President, Chief Operating Officer



Thanks, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me remotely on the call today are Ed Ryan, CEO; and Allan Brett, CFO. I trust that everyone has received a copy of our financial results press release that we issued earlier today.



Portions of today's call, other than historical performance, include statements of forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of those laws.



These forward-looking statements include statements related to our assessment of the current and future impact of geopolitical, trade, and economic uncertainty on our business and financial condition; Descartes'