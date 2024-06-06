Zillow Group Inc (Z, Financial), a leading online real estate marketplace, recently saw a significant transaction from one of its top executives. Jeremy Hofmann, the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,562 shares on May 29, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 123,123 shares of Zillow Group Inc.

Zillow Group Inc operates an online platform that facilitates real estate and home-related information searches on mobile and the web. The platform serves homeowners, buyers, sellers, and renters, providing them with valuable tools and information for their real estate needs.

Over the past year, Jeremy Hofmann has sold a total of 58,014 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 48 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Zillow Group Inc were priced at $39.05. The company has a market cap of approximately $9.24 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85, suggesting potential for price appreciation.

The GF Value of $46.10 is derived from historical trading multiples like price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for expected business performance.

This insider activity and valuation analysis provide investors with insights into both the executive's confidence level in the company and the stock's current valuation relative to its intrinsic value.

