On May 28, 2024, Douglas Pertz, Director at Vestis Corp (VSTS, Financial), purchased 76,910 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 218,045.535 shares of Vestis Corp.

Vestis Corp operates in the retail sector, focusing on the sale of apparel and accessories. The company's commitment to expanding its market presence is evident from its strategic insider purchases.

The shares were bought at a price of $11.88 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $913,219.88. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake significantly, reflecting a strong belief in the company's future prospects.

Over the past year, Douglas Pertz has been actively increasing his holdings in the company, purchasing a total of 197,280 shares. There have been no sales reported by the insider during this period. The overall insider transaction history for Vestis Corp shows a trend of more insider buying than selling, with 16 insider buys and no sells over the past year.

The current market cap of Vestis Corp is $1.531 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.07, which is below both the industry median of 17.84 and the company's historical median, suggesting a potentially undervalued status according to the GF Value.

Additional valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow also provide insights into the stock's current standing in the market.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the potential growth and stability of Vestis Corp, as insiders often buy shares based on their informed expectations of the company's future performance.

