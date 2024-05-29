HP Inc (HPQ) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Takeaways and Market Insights

HP Inc (HPQ) reports mixed results with growth in Personal Systems and challenges in Print revenue.

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Revenue: $12.8 billion, down 1% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: 23.6%, up 1 point year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Profit: $1.1 billion, up 2% year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP EPS: $0.82, up 4% year-over-year.
  • Personal Systems Revenue: $8.4 billion, up 3% year-over-year.
  • Personal Systems Operating Profit: $508 million, with a margin of 6.0%.
  • Print Revenue: $4.4 billion, down 8% year-over-year.
  • Print Operating Profit: $829 million, with a margin of 19%.
  • Free Cash Flow: $481 million.
  • Shareholder Returns: $369 million, including $100 million in share repurchases and $269 million in cash dividends.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • HP Inc (HPQ, Financial) delivered non-GAAP operating profit and non-GAAP EPS growth on a sequential and year-over-year basis.
  • Personal Systems returned to growth for the first time in 8 quarters, indicating market stabilization.
  • HP Inc (HPQ) showcased over 100 AI-enabled solutions at their Amplify Partner Conference, driving long-term growth.
  • The company announced a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to integrate their pretrained models and software into HP's AI Studio tools.
  • HP Inc (HPQ) introduced the world's most powerful ultra-mobile next-gen AI PCs, receiving positive initial reactions.

Negative Points

  • Net revenue was down 1%, continuing a trend of decline, although the rate of decline has slowed.
  • Print revenue was down 8% year-over-year, with soft demand particularly in China and parts of Europe.
  • The pricing environment remains competitive, especially in the consumer and commercial print sectors.
  • Total hardware units in Print decreased 17% year-over-year, driven by lower volumes and weak demand.
  • HP Inc (HPQ) continues to face challenges in the China market, with no improvement in demand for both Print and Personal Systems.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Enrique, at the start of the year, you had talked about the Print business performing in line with the market at roughly flat this year. Year-to-date, it's declining mid-single digits. Why do you believe the Print market will stabilize in the second half of the year? Are there any underlying factors changing as you look to the second half?
A: We expect the market to stabilize due to easier year-over-year comparisons and stable usage, especially in the office space. Additionally, we have been working to reduce our cost structure to be more competitive, which should help us gain share in the second half. Our strategy remains focused on profitable growth.

Q: Within Personal Systems, we saw inflections in both Consumer and Commercial units. Can you expand on the recovery in Commercial PCs? Are there specific verticals where you're seeing improved spend?
A: The recovery in Commercial PCs was consistent across North America and Europe, and between enterprise and SMB. The need to refresh the aging installed base and the start of Windows 11 refresh are key drivers. We also expect the federal business to improve in the second half due to budget releases.

Q: How are you thinking about the adoption curve of AI PCs? What should we expect in terms of the mix of AI PCs versus non-AI PCs and ASP tailwinds in fiscal '24 and '25?
A: We expect AI PCs to represent around 10% of shipments in the second half of this year, with a more significant impact in '25 and '26. We anticipate AI PCs will account for 40% to 60% of our sales three years after launch, driving an improvement in average selling price of 5% to 10%.

Q: Can you expand on the signs of commercial recovery in Personal Systems, particularly regarding Windows 11 adoption?
A: We are starting to see Windows 11 refresh in the funnel of opportunities from large enterprise customers. Microsoft's public statements on costs to support previous operating systems have accelerated this process. Additionally, the aging installed base is contributing to the strength we are seeing in the Commercial side.

Q: What percentage of your revenues today come from subscription-based revenues, and what is your longer-term view on this mix?
A: We don't disclose specific numbers, but we continue to see growth in net subscribers and revenue in Consumer services. Our goal is to grow this business as it offers a better value proposition to customers and allows us to capture more value per customer, leading to a more accretive business.

Q: Can you explain why you are guiding below normal seasonal for Q3 despite positive momentum in PCs and AI PCs?
A: We saw strength in Commercial PCs but are more cautious on Consumer demand, which has a stronger seasonality in the second half. This conservatism in Consumer demand impacts our overall seasonality assumptions.

Q: What is your strategy around strategic buys and component purchases? How far in advance are you buying these components?
A: We evaluate strategic buys based on financial sense and operational efficiency. There is no predetermined timeline for how far in advance we buy components; it depends on the impact on the P&L and our ability to consume the products in a reasonable amount of time.

Q: Can you provide more details on the inventory increase due to strategic buys? Is there a structural change in inventory levels?
A: There is no major structural change in inventory levels. The increase is primarily due to strategic buys and sea shipments, which provide economic value. We continue to improve our operational inventory to offset these strategic decisions.

Q: How do you see the demand environment in China progressing through the rest of the year?
A: We did not see an improvement in demand in Q2 for either Print or Personal Systems and have not built any improvement into our projections for the second half. We expect the economic situation in China to remain challenging.

Q: What are your thoughts on battery life and capacity for AI PCs over the next 36 months?
A: Battery life is a key differentiator for our next-generation AI PCs, with over 30 hours of battery life driven by ARM technology and large language models that optimize PC usage. This optimization will have a significant impact on battery savings for both ARM and x86 products.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.