Q4 2024 Automotive Axles Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Automotive Axles Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities, India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Shailesh Raja from Batlivala & Karani Securities. Thank you. And over to you, sir.



Shailesh Raja - Batliwala and Karani Securities - IR



Thanks, Steve. Good morning and thanks to everyone who have logged into Automotive Axles Q4 and 12 months FY24 earnings conference call. Let me introduce you to the management participating with us today's call. We have with us Mr. Muthukumar N, India leaders, comments Meritor's, Mr. Nagaraja, President and Whole-Time Director Automotive Axles and Mr. Ranganathan S, CFO Automotive Axles Limited.



Now I'd like to turn the call to Mr. Muthu sir for their opening remarks for the Q&A. Sir, you may begin now.



Muthukumar N Meritor HVS India Limited-President,COO



