May 29, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Will Lopes - Catapult Group International Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, and welcome to Catapult's investor conference call for our FY24 results. I have with me Bob Cruickshank, Catapult's Chief Financial Officer. This morning, Bob and I will present our full year results, our strategy and outlook and then take questions from participants on the call.



Today, I am pleased to outline a historic year for Catapult, which represented a key inflection point for our company. But before Bob and I get started, I would like to take the opportunity to remind everyone that we continue to set the standards in elite sports. We now work with over 4,200 teams, in more than 100 countries and across 40 different sports, an increase of nearly 400 teams from this time last year.



And our customers compete at the highest levels, including many of the national teams that we will see in action of this year's summer Olympic Games.



Now let's get into our results. Please note that all the numbers we are presenting today are in US dollars and actual reported numbers, but our growth