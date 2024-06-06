Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its solid financial performance and promising growth prospects. With its shares currently valued at $408.99, Intuitive Surgical Inc has experienced a daily increase of 2.66%, alongside a three-month growth rate of 6.31%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, positions Intuitive Surgical Inc for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects of valuation, which have shown a strong correlation with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Intuitive Surgical Inc boasts a GF Score of 98, signaling strong future performance potential.

Understanding Intuitive Surgical Inc's Business

Intuitive Surgical Inc, with a market cap of $145.07 billion and annual sales of $7.32 billion, is a pioneer in the field of robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery. Its flagship product, the da Vinci surgical system, is complemented by a range of instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services. The company has successfully installed over 8,600 da Vinci systems globally, with more than 5,000 in the U.S. and a growing presence in emerging markets. Intuitive Surgical's operating margin stands impressively at 25.26%.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Intuitive Surgical Inc's financial strength is exemplary, with a Financial Strength Rank of 10/10. The company boasts a high Interest Coverage ratio, indicative of no long-term debt, and an Altman Z-Score of 49.41, underscoring its ability to avoid financial distress. Its Debt-to-Revenue ratio is zero, reflecting prudent financial management.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Intuitive Surgical Inc's Profitability Rank is also at a perfect 10, supported by a Predictability Rank of 5 stars, indicating consistent operational performance. The company's commitment to growth is evident in its Growth Rank of 10. It has achieved a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 18.2%, outperforming 73.83% of its peers in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

Conclusion

Considering Intuitive Surgical Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's strong position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

