Q4 2024 Hindware Home Innovation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Hindware Home Innovation Limited Q4 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Yes Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I'll hand the conference over to Mr. Udit Gajiwala from Yes Securities. Thank you, and over to you Mr. Udit.



Udit Gajiwala - Yes Securities(India)Limited-Analyst



Yes. Thank you, Manuja. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone. On behalf of Yes Securities, we invite you to Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call of Hindware Home Innovations Limited. From the management side, we have Mr. Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO of Bath business; Mr. Rajesh Pajnoo, CEO of Pipe business; Mr. Sandeep Sikka, the Group CFO; and Mr. Naveen Malik, CEO and CFO of Hindware Home Innovations Limited.



I would like to hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks, post which we'll open for question-and-answer session. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Naveen Malik - Hindware Home