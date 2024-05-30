SentinelOne (S) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates with 40% Growth, EPS Improves

SentinelOne Inc (S) Exceeds Revenue Estimates with 40% YoY Growth

Summary
  • Revenue: $186.4 million, up 40% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $181.09 million.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.23, an improvement from -$0.37 in the same quarter last year.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): Increased 35% to $762 million.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin improved to 73%, up from 68% in the previous year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Achieved positive free cash flow margin of 18%, a significant improvement from -24% last year.
  • Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin improved to -43%, compared to -86% in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and Investments: $1.1 billion as of April 30, 2024.
On May 30, 2024, SentinelOne Inc (S, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending April 30, 2024. SentinelOne, a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in endpoint protection, reported significant financial achievements, including a 40% year-over-year revenue increase and its first-ever quarter of positive free cash flow.

Company Overview

SentinelOne is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in endpoint protection. Its primary offering, the Singularity platform, provides enterprises with a comprehensive solution to detect and respond to security threats across their IT infrastructure. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in California, SentinelOne went public in 2021.

Performance Highlights

SentinelOne Inc (S, Financial) reported total revenue of $186.4 million for Q1 FY2025, surpassing the analyst estimate of $181.09 million. This represents a 40% increase compared to $133.4 million in the same quarter last year. The company also achieved an annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of $762 million, marking a 35% year-over-year growth.

1796278525087608832.png

Financial Achievements

One of the most notable achievements for SentinelOne this quarter was its positive free cash flow, a significant milestone for the company. The free cash flow margin was 18%, a remarkable improvement from -24% in the previous year. Additionally, the company reported a GAAP gross margin of 73%, up from 68%, and a non-GAAP gross margin of 79%, up from 75%.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

SentinelOne's income statement revealed a net loss of $70.1 million, an improvement from the $106.9 million loss reported in the same quarter last year. The GAAP operating margin improved to -43% from -86%, while the non-GAAP operating margin improved to -6% from -38%. The company also reported an operating cash flow margin of 23%, compared to -21% in the previous year.

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Total Revenue $186.4 million $133.4 million
ARR $762 million $564 million
GAAP Gross Margin 73% 68%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 79% 75%
Operating Cash Flow Margin 23% -21%
Free Cash Flow Margin 18% -24%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of April 30, 2024, SentinelOne reported cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $1.1 billion. The company's balance sheet remains robust, with total assets of $2.31 billion and total liabilities of $694.1 million. The company also reported a significant improvement in its cash flow from operating activities, generating $42 million compared to a negative cash flow of $28.1 million in the same quarter last year.

Commentary and Outlook

“We delivered an extraordinary 40% revenue growth and our first ever quarter of positive free cash flow, a significant milestone in our growth journey,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne. “Our advancements in AI are redefining cybersecurity and setting new industry standards of superior security, simplicity, and savings for enterprises.”
“Once again, our quarterly performance exceeded our top and bottom-line expectations. In Q1, we marked our 11th consecutive quarter with over 25 points of operating margin expansion, and we achieved substantial positive free cash flow well ahead of our prior target,” said Dave Bernhardt, CFO of SentinelOne.

Analysis

SentinelOne's strong performance in Q1 FY2025 highlights its robust growth trajectory and effective cost management. The company's ability to achieve positive free cash flow and significant revenue growth underscores its competitive position in the cybersecurity industry. The improvements in operating and gross margins indicate efficient operations and a strong value proposition for its customers.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SentinelOne Inc for further details.

