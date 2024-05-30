Gap Inc. (GPS) Q1 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.41 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $3.4 Billion

Net Sales and Earnings Surpass Expectations, Leading to Raised Full-Year Guidance

Summary
  • Net Sales: $3.4 billion, up 3% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $3.29 billion.
  • Comparable Sales: Increased 3% across all four brands, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of market share gains.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 41.2%, up 410 basis points from last year, driven by lower commodity costs and better rent, occupancy, and depreciation leverage.
  • Net Income: $158 million, translating to diluted earnings per share of $0.41.
  • Store and Online Sales: Store sales rose 3%, while online sales grew 5%, representing 38% of total net sales.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $1.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, a 48% increase from the prior year.
  • Inventory: Ending inventory was $1.95 billion, down 15% compared to last year.
On May 30, 2024, Gap Inc (GPS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing a robust performance that exceeded analyst expectations. The company reported net sales of $3.4 billion, a 3% increase compared to the same period last year, and a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41, significantly higher than the estimated $0.14 EPS.

Company Overview

Gap Inc (GPS, Financial) is a leading retailer of apparel, accessories, and personal-care products, operating under well-known brands such as Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta. Old Navy is the largest contributor, generating more than half of the company's sales. Gap Inc operates approximately 2,600 stores across North America, Europe, and Asia, with an additional 1,000 franchised stores in various regions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in San Francisco, Gap Inc continues to be a significant player in the retail industry.

Performance Highlights

Gap Inc's first quarter results reflect a positive trajectory, with net sales reaching $3.4 billion, up 3% year-over-year. Comparable sales also increased by 3%, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of market share gains. The company's operating income stood at $205 million, translating to an operating margin of 6.1%. Net income for the quarter was $158 million, resulting in a diluted EPS of $0.41.

“Gap Inc. delivered a strong quarter that exceeded expectations across key metrics. We gained market share for the 5th consecutive quarter with positive comparable sales at all brands, demonstrating improved relevance with our customers as we execute against our brand reinvigoration playbook,” said Gap Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Dickson.

Financial Achievements

Gap Inc's gross margin improved significantly to 41.2%, up 410 basis points from the previous year. This improvement was driven by a 340 basis point increase in merchandise margin, primarily due to lower commodity costs. The company's online sales grew by 5%, representing 38% of total net sales, while store sales increased by 3%. Gap Inc ended the quarter with $1.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, a 48% increase from the prior year.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023
Net Sales $3.4 billion $3.3 billion
Gross Margin 41.2% 37.1%
Operating Income $205 million $(10) million
Net Income $158 million $(18) million
Diluted EPS $0.41 $(0.05)

Gap Inc's balance sheet remains strong, with total assets of $10.9 billion and total liabilities of $8.2 billion. The company reported a 15% reduction in ending inventory, amounting to $1.95 billion, and capital expenditures of $93 million for the quarter.

Brand Performance

All four brands under Gap Inc's portfolio reported positive comparable sales:

  • Old Navy: Net sales of $1.9 billion, up 5% year-over-year, with a 3% increase in comparable sales.
  • Gap: Net sales of $689 million, flat year-over-year, with a 3% increase in comparable sales.
  • Banana Republic: Net sales of $440 million, up 2% year-over-year, with a 1% increase in comparable sales.
  • Athleta: Net sales of $329 million, up 2% year-over-year, with a 5% increase in comparable sales.

Outlook and Guidance

Given the strong first quarter performance, Gap Inc has raised its full-year guidance. The company now expects net sales to increase slightly on a 52-week basis, with a gross margin expansion of at least 150 basis points. Operating income is projected to grow in the mid-40% range, compared to the previous low-to-mid teens growth expectation. The effective tax rate is anticipated to be approximately 28%, with capital expenditures around $500 million.

Gap Inc's first quarter results demonstrate the company's resilience and strategic execution in a challenging retail environment. Investors and stakeholders can find more detailed information in the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gap Inc for further details.

